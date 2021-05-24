Wrestler Sushil Kumar asked friend to make video of brawl against Sagar Rana: Report

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar asked one of his associates to make a video of the May 4 brawl at Chhatrasal stadium in New Delhi to ensure he continues to have his influence in the wrestling circuit and no one opposes him in future, news agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Police.

According to the ANI report, Sushil asked Prince (his friend or associate) to make the video in which Kumar and his associates were seen thrashing Sagar Rana, a former junior national champion, and his two friends – Sonu and Amit Kumar. However, Rana died, following which he fled, according to the police.

Sushil was arrested along with five of his associates by the Delhi Police on Sunday. A city court granted the police six-day custody of Kumar.

Delhi Police deputy commissioner (special cell), Pramod Kushwah, announced the arrest of Kumar and his accomplice Ajay. “They have been charged with murder, attempt to murder, assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and under other relevant sections, including the Arms Act,” Kushwah said.

During the hearing, the police informed the court that Kumar crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories during the past 18 days to evade his arrest. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in order to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Crime Branch to handle case now

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch will be handed over the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler here, officials said on Sunday. The development comes after Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (37) and his aide Ajay were arrested in outer Delhi’s Mundka area on Sunday.

The police said the case, which is currently being investigated by the northwest district police, will be officially transferred to the Crime Branch unit by Monday.

“We have been told verbally that the case will be further investigated by the team of the Crime Branch. But the case will be officially handed over to us latest by tomorrow (Monday),” a senior police official said was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

Sushil Kumar left the city as soon as he got to know about the wrestler’s death, the police said, adding that multiple teams were formed to trace him and his aide but he kept changing his location regularly.

Several teams, including the Crime Branch and four teams of the Special cell, conducted raids in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab, another official said. The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar’s arrest.

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the two-time Olympic medallist, saying he was prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him were serious in nature.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was also registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.

(with agency inputs)