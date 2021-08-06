हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vandana Katariya

This should not have happened, we all play for the country: Hockey star Vandana Katariya on casteist remarks

The Haridwar Police has arrested a man for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the Hockey star's family.

This should not have happened, we all play for the country: Hockey star Vandana Katariya on casteist remarks

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s hockey star Vandana Katariya, whose family was recently subjected to casteist abuse, had said that such shameful incidents should not have happened since it affects the morale of the players.

Katariya also expressed hope that people back home would continue to support and encourage the team. Katariya said that each and everyone in the team plays for the country and things like that (casteist attack)  should be avoided.

She said this after India lost to Britain 4-3 in a hard-fought bronze medal playoff match on Thursday. Importantly, Vandana, who had scored one of India’s three goals in the match, said that she had not spoken to her family about the incident.

For the unversed, casteist slurs were hurled against Kataryia’s family after India went down to Argentina in the semi-finals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Two men from the upper caste gathered outside her home in Haridwar and made fun of the family. They burst crackers, danced in celebration and passed casteist remarks against Katariya’s family.

The Haridwar Police has arrested a man for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the Hockey star's family.

The reports said that the arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by Katariya's brother. A man, identified as Vijay Pal, has been arrested and booked under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST Act.

The second individual involved in the incident is yet to be nabbed.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vandana Katariyacasteist slurcasteist abuiseIndian women's hockeyTokyo Olympics 2020hockey
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok remains in silver medal position after Round 3

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia defeats Iranian wrestler, made it to the semi-finals