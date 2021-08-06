This should not have happened, we all play for the country: Hockey star Vandana Katariya on casteist remarks

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s hockey star Vandana Katariya, whose family was recently subjected to casteist abuse, had said that such shameful incidents should not have happened since it affects the morale of the players.

Katariya also expressed hope that people back home would continue to support and encourage the team. Katariya said that each and everyone in the team plays for the country and things like that (casteist attack) should be avoided.

She said this after India lost to Britain 4-3 in a hard-fought bronze medal playoff match on Thursday. Importantly, Vandana, who had scored one of India’s three goals in the match, said that she had not spoken to her family about the incident.

For the unversed, casteist slurs were hurled against Kataryia’s family after India went down to Argentina in the semi-finals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Two men from the upper caste gathered outside her home in Haridwar and made fun of the family. They burst crackers, danced in celebration and passed casteist remarks against Katariya’s family.

The Haridwar Police has arrested a man for allegedly mocking and passing casteist remarks against the Hockey star's family.

The reports said that the arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by Katariya's brother. A man, identified as Vijay Pal, has been arrested and booked under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST Act.

The second individual involved in the incident is yet to be nabbed.