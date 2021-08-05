Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi praises 'historic' bronze for Indian men's hockey team

Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal playoff match of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (August 5). It was the hockey team's first Olympic medal after 41 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately congratulated the team for the 'historic' achievement.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for India.

