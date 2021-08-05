हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi praises 'historic' bronze for Indian men's hockey team

India won their first Olympics medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal playoff game of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi praises &#039;historic&#039; bronze for Indian men&#039;s hockey team
Indian men hockey team celebrate after scoring against Germany in the bronze medal playoff match at the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: PTI)

Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal playoff match of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (August 5). It was the hockey team's first Olympic medal after 41 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately congratulated the team for the 'historic' achievement.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal. Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for India.

 (More to come)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsIndian men hockey teamPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics hockey: Indian team wins bronze, first Olympics medal after 41 years

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Kashmir 2.0: History will be created in Gulmarg on 15 August, Kashmir's tallest tricolor to be hoisted