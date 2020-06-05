Tyson Fury signs deal for potential fight against Anthony Joshua in unnamed country

Queensbury Promotions' Frank Warren revealed that two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of Britain has signed a deal with an unnamed country for a unification bout against Anthony Joshua.

Fury's promoter said that though they have penned down a contract for a potential fight between the two professional boxers, he believes that Anthony Joshua is not willing to face the Gypsy King anytime soon.

"Look we've got no problem with it.We've signed an NDA with a country that are hopefully about to make the fight happen,"thesun.co.uk quoted Warren as saying.

"I don't think the other side want it. I've got a feeling in my bones that they do not want the fight," he added.

The Gypsy King, on the other hand, too told Piers Morgan that he expects to face Deontay Wilder first.

Fury clinched the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt from Wilder after he producing a stunning performance of patience and power in their rematch in February.

"Deontay Wilder has still got that third fight he's got take,"Fury said.

Earlier, Warren had said that the unification fight between Fury and Joshua is "not a difficult fight to make.