U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pro Kabaddi Season 9: U Mumba lost their last match against Puneri Paltan and have a record of two losses and just as many wins from their four games so far. The Season 2 champions need to improve their overall game, which is highlighted by the fact that their best raider Guman Singh has 28 raid points after four games. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have been the next best raiders for them this season with 20 points each. U Mumba need to step up defensively as well which is emphasized by the fact that Rinku with 12 tackle points is their top tackler. Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have been their next best defenders with eight and six tackle points respectively.

Like U Mumba, Haryana Steelers will also enter this contest after losing their last match. The Steelers, in fact, have lost their last two games after winning their first two matches of the season and will be keen to return to winning ways. Their lead raider Manjeet has done well to score 37 raid points and he’s found decent support in the form of Meetu (25 raid points) but needs some more help from the rest of his teammates in offence for a change in fortunes for the team. Defensively, Mohit and Jaideep Dahiya have been the team’s best defenders with 11 and 10 tackle points respectively, while all-rounder Nitin Rawal has also scored six tackle points.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Friday, October 21.

Where will the matches between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.