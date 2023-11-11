UFC 295: Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka LIVEStreaming Details; When And Where To Watch Ultimate Fighting Championship Online, On Laptop And TV In India

The Madison Square Garden Arena in New York is set to write another chapter in its rich history of hosting massive combat sports events. Two title fights top a stacked UFC 295 for the UFC light heavyweight title, Jiri Prochazka, former light heavyweight champion will take on former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira; and for the interim UFC heavyweight title, No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich will face No. 4 Tom Aspinall.

Prochazka is the embodiment of a modern-day samurai who lives and breathes the sport; he has 25 career knockouts and 11 consecutive finishes. In June 2022, the 31-year-old from Czechia won the light heavyweight championship by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in a scintillating bout that reached the 5th round but relinquished it because of an injury. When Prochazka returns to reclaim the belt, he will have his task cut out for him when he faces Pereira. (UFC 294: Fans React After Anshul Jubli Gets Bewildered By Mike Breeden - Watch)

One of the finest strikers on earth, Pereira has emerged as a new contender at light heavyweight, rising from the middleweight division he once owned, which makes this match incredibly compelling for UFC fans across the world. Nicknamed “Poatan”, which means "stone hand", Pereira's short record of 8-2 is dominated by six knockouts, carried over from his illustrious kickboxing career. Vying for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, Pereira knows this is a high-consequences match.

Furthermore, a second title will be on the line as No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall lock horns for the interim UFC heavyweight championship. Pavlovich earned his title shot with a six-fight win streak and 15 knockouts on his record. Aspinall himself has 10 knockouts, and a 100% finish rate. Both top heavyweights are determined to get the KO, adding all the more zeal to UFC 295.

Here are the livestreaming details of UFC 295 in India...

Where to watch UFC 295 in India?

UFC 295 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Which TV channel will telecast UFC 295 in India?

UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) SD & HD channels.

Where can I watch UFC 295 online in India?

UFC 295 can be streamed live on www.sonyliv.com in India.