The 1990s were a golden era for WWE, filled with unforgettable moments and larger-than-life personalities. Here are seven WWE stars who captured the hearts of fans during this iconic decade.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin became a household name after defeating Jake "The Snake" Roberts at King of the Ring 1996, coining the famous "Austin 3:16" catchphrase. His intense rivalry with Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era is one of wrestling's most iconic feuds. Austin's multiple WWE Championship wins and no-nonsense attitude, combined with his intense brawling style, made him a fan favorite.

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)

The Rock’s journey to superstardom began after he turned heel as a member of the Nation of Domination. His charisma and exceptional mic skills quickly made him a fan favorite. The Rock won the WWE Championship multiple times and headlined several WrestleMania events. Today, he is one of the biggest crossover stars in entertainment.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels, known for his innovative in-ring performances, achieved multiple WWE Championship reigns. His ladder match against Razor Ramon at WrestleMania X set a new standard for ladder matches in WWE. Michaels’ rivalry with Bret Hart, culminating in the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" at Survivor Series 1997, remains one of wrestling’s most controversial moments.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak, which lasted for 21 consecutive victories, cemented his status as an icon. His evolving personas, from the American Badass to the leader of the Ministry of Darkness, kept fans intrigued. The Undertaker’s slow, eerie entrance became one of the most memorable sights in WWE history.

Bret Hart

Bret Hart, known as the "Excellence of Execution," was celebrated for his technical wrestling skills and smooth in-ring work. His deeply personal rivalry with Shawn Michaels added drama to their matches, both in and out of the ring. A five-time WWE Champion, Hart was respected for his dedication and contributions to wrestling.

Triple H

Triple H co-founded D-Generation X with Shawn Michaels, leading the rebellious faction during the Attitude Era. His rise from a mid-card performer to a top main eventer featured memorable feuds with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and others. Triple H has since become a significant backstage figure and currently serves as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

Mick Foley (as Mankind)

Mick Foley, wrestling under personas like Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack, became known for his hardcore matches and resilience. His infamous Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker showcased his willingness to endure incredible punishment for the fans' entertainment. Foley's dedication and unique characters earned him immense respect and admiration.

The 1990s were an unforgettable decade for WWE, thanks to these seven superstars. Their unique personalities, intense rivalries, and incredible in-ring performances captivated fans and left a lasting legacy in the world of professional wrestling. These legends not only ruled the hearts of fans during the 90s but also paved the way for future generations of WWE stars.