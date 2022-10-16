UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The second match of the evening will witness U.P. Yoddhas aiming to snap their losing run. After a win in their season opener, the Yoddhas succumbed to back-to-back defeats and will be eager to return to winning ways. Surender Gill has been their go-to raider this season and he has been scintillating with 33 raid points from three matches to show for his efforts. However, Pardeep Narwal will be keen to do better for the Yoddhas having amassed just 19 raid points in three games. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 12 tackle points has been the best defender for the Yoddhas. Their established defensive pairing of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have also notched up seven and six tackle points respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls will want to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season in their last match. The Bulls’ raid points have come primarily through Bharat and Vikash Kandola. While Bharat has scored 25 raid points this season, Kandola has managed 23 raid points so far. Neeraj Narwal with nine raid points has been Bengaluru Bulls’ next best raider in the ongoing campaign. As far as their defence goes, Saurabh Nandal has been the standout performer with 10 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have also chipped in with eight and six tackle points respectively and they will have a big role to play for the Bulls on Sunday.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls have played against each other 11 times. Out of which, U.P. Yoddhas have won four matches while Bengaluru Bulls have won seven times.

