In a historic moment for Indian chess, Vaishali Rameshbabu has etched her name in the annals of the game's history by becoming the country's third female Chess Grandmaster. The accomplishment unfolded at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain, where Vaishali crossed the 2,500 International Chess Federation (FIDE) ranking points threshold, securing her place alongside the elite in the chess world.

"I've finally achieved a goal of mine since I started playing chess" - @chessvaishali on becoming a GM! pic.twitter.com/Ylg4m4IIdT December 1, 2023

Sibling Triumph: Grandmaster Duo Creates History

Vaishali's journey to the Grandmaster title is not only a personal triumph but a significant milestone for Indian chess. She now joins the exclusive league of chess luminaries, including Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli, as the third Indian female player to achieve this esteemed title.

Sibling Bond: Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa's Unique Record

Adding a unique twist to this chess saga is Vaishali's connection to her 18-year-old brother, Praggnanandhaa. The duo has now created history as the first-ever Grandmaster siblings in the game's rich legacy. This achievement not only speaks volumes about their individual prowess but also underscores the family's contribution to Indian chess.

Tamil Nadu Pride: Chief Minister Stalin Extends Congratulations

The accolades for this extraordinary achievement haven't been limited to the chess community alone. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa. Their feat is not just a personal victory but also a source of inspiration for aspiring chess enthusiasts, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

Vaishali's Journey: A Testament to Perseverance

While Praggnanandhaa's meteoric rise often took the spotlight, Vaishali's journey is a testament to her perseverance and undeniable talent. Becoming a Woman International Master at 15, Woman Grandmaster at 17, and International Master at 20, Vaishali has paved the way for her unique place in Indian chess.