trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694368
NewsOther Sports
VAISHALI RAMESHBABU

Vaishali Rameshbabu Makes History As India's Third Female Chess Grandmaster

Vaishali's journey to the Grandmaster title is not only a personal triumph but a significant milestone for Indian chess.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vaishali Rameshbabu Makes History As India's Third Female Chess Grandmaster

In a historic moment for Indian chess, Vaishali Rameshbabu has etched her name in the annals of the game's history by becoming the country's third female Chess Grandmaster. The accomplishment unfolded at the IV El Llobregat Open in Spain, where Vaishali crossed the 2,500 International Chess Federation (FIDE) ranking points threshold, securing her place alongside the elite in the chess world.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Blames Ahmedabad's Pitch For Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Loss In BCCI's Review Meeting, Says Report

Sibling Triumph: Grandmaster Duo Creates History

Vaishali's journey to the Grandmaster title is not only a personal triumph but a significant milestone for Indian chess. She now joins the exclusive league of chess luminaries, including Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli, as the third Indian female player to achieve this esteemed title.

Sibling Bond: Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa's Unique Record

Adding a unique twist to this chess saga is Vaishali's connection to her 18-year-old brother, Praggnanandhaa. The duo has now created history as the first-ever Grandmaster siblings in the game's rich legacy. This achievement not only speaks volumes about their individual prowess but also underscores the family's contribution to Indian chess.

Tamil Nadu Pride: Chief Minister Stalin Extends Congratulations

The accolades for this extraordinary achievement haven't been limited to the chess community alone. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa. Their feat is not just a personal victory but also a source of inspiration for aspiring chess enthusiasts, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

Vaishali's Journey: A Testament to Perseverance

While Praggnanandhaa's meteoric rise often took the spotlight, Vaishali's journey is a testament to her perseverance and undeniable talent. Becoming a Woman International Master at 15, Woman Grandmaster at 17, and International Master at 20, Vaishali has paved the way for her unique place in Indian chess.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?