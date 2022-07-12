A video of former WWE Wrestler Dalip Singh Ranas, also known as The Great Khali, is going viral on social media where he can be seen engaging in a heated argument with a toll worker in Ludhiana. The toll workers can be seen accusing Khali of slapping one of the employees. The video clearly shows Khali arguing but the does not show the former wrestler slapping the toll worker. One of the employees was heard saying that Khali is blackmailing him.

Viral Video of Argument between WWE Superstar 'The Great #Khali' and Toll workers, Somewhere In Punjab. pic.twitter.com/MsCdPslcLs — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 11, 2022

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when Rana was on his way to Karnal, Haryana from Jalandhar in Punjab. No complaint was lodged by either of the two sides.

In the video, a toll worker could be heard asking why Khali slapped his colleague when asked for identity proof.

"You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card," the toll employee tells Rana to which he replies, "You are blackmailing me?

The employee then says, “We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it.” “I do not have an ID card,” Rana can be heard saying in the clip.

Meanwhile, a barricade was placed before Rana's vehicle to prevent him from leaving. The former wrestler, however, got out and pushed it away even as a toll plaza employee tried in vain to stop him. A police official then intervened and both sides could be heard putting forth their claims.

"Yesterday, toll tax employee of Punjab's Phillaur stopped my car & misbehaved for selfie. When I denied selfie, they ruthlessly passed racist comments, also used bad words," Khali said after the video of the incident went viral.