Musa Yamak

WATCH: German Boxer Musa Yamak dies mid-fight due to THIS reason

The German Boxer Musa Yamak had an undefeated record of 8-0. The 38-year-old died in the middle of a fight, a Turkish official announced on Twitter to confirm the news which came as a shock to the whole boxing world.

WATCH: German Boxer Musa Yamak dies mid-fight due to THIS reason
Source: Twitter

The boxing world was stunned by another shocking news after Musa Yamak, the undefeated German champion died from a heart attack. Musa was in a fight with Uganda's Hamza Wandera, during which he collapsed in the ring in Munich.

"We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack," Turkish official Hasan Turan said on Twitter.

In the first round of the match against Hamza Wandera, Yamak was doing good but he endured a heavy blow in the second round after which he stumbled a bit. Soon after the heavy blow, he tried to fight back in the third round again.

During that third round, Yamak collapsed suddenly and immediate medical attention was sent to help. Unfortunately, the medical team could not help the 38-year-old and he died at that very moment.

Watch the video of the incident below...

Musa Yamak turned pro in the year 2017 and shined after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.

