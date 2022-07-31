India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wrote history on Sunday (July 31) and made Indians very proud as he clinched a gold medal in men's 67 kg category of weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022 going on in Birmingham. The 19-year-old from Mizoram suffered injuries through the final but showed amazing guts to still lift best of 140 kg in Snatch and 160 kg in Clean and Jerk. However, the 160 kg lift led to cramps in right leg. He got a treatment and came back to lift more 165 kgs but failed and this time he hurt his right arm. The coaches quickly took care of him and it appeared that he would be able to get the gold medal. Had Samoa`s Vaipava Nevo Ioane managed to lift 714 kg in his last attempt in clean an jerk he would have gone past Jeremy's total of 300 but it was not to be and the gold came to India.

Follow Day 3 action from Commonwealth Games 2022 here.

The Indian won the gold medal with tears in his eyes but he also won many hearts with his gesture at the podium during the medal ceremony. As the silver medallist Ioane and bronze medallist Nigeria`s Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took their place on the podium and Jeremy's name called to take the gold medal place, he first went and shook hands with his competitors and then wore the medal.

It was followed by India's national anthem and Jeremy sang it while saluting the tri colour. Later, he asked the other medallists to share the podium with him and all 3 of them posed for the cameras. Later Ioane presented him with a gift and then both of them hugged each other, making a special moment to watch.

Watch here:

INDIA's SECOND GOLD at #CommonwealthGames2022_



In his first appearance at #CWG, @raltejeremy fetches a Games Record of 140 KGs (Snatch) and also manages a combined lift of 300 KGs to claim a GOLD for INDIA __#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara#B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/78JGLXlez8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2022

"I felt this uncomfortable pain in his thighs and hip from the morning itself and actually completed the clean and jerk as if in a daze. I had no idea what weights I was lifting and what were the others doing," Lalrinnunge said after the medal ceremony.



"My coach, Vijay Sharma was amazing and guided me through the entire event with care. He picked up my weights with care, first assuring that I get the medal. I am very thankful to him," said Lalrinnunge.