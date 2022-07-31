Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India's second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham lifting a total of 300kgs (140kgs snatch + 160kgs in clean and jerk) to claim the first spot on the podium. The 19-year-old made history at the Games lifting 140 kgs to make a Commonwealth Games record in Snatch. Later on he lifted 160 kg in clean and jerk in his 2nd attempt ensuring the gold medal clinch and injured himself while doing it. (READ Jeremy's life story HERE)

Jeremy, who was struggling with knee and back injuries after last year's Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent made a stylish comeback at Birmingham CWG 2022. Lalrinnunga also holds the national records which include 141 kg (snatch), 167 kg (clean and jerk), a total of 306 kgs in the 67kg category.

Social media couldn't keep calm after India won its second gold medal at the CWG 2022, the first one was won on Saturday (July 30) by Mirabai Chanu.

