Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s special message for Indian Paralympians, pleads people to follow medal-winning heroes

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra had a heart-warming message for all the Indian athletes competing at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. India have already notched up 7 medals, including 2 gold on Monday (August 30).

After congratulating fellow javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sumit Antil for their remarkable achievements, Neeraj Chopra posted a special message for the Paralympians on social media.

“We’ve seen some incredible medal-winning performances by Indian athletes over the past few days in the #Paralympics. I hope we give all our Paralympians as much love and support as possible over the next few days!” Neeraj Chopra wrote on Twitter.

“I have been watching our athletes perform at the Paralympics. Good performances are coming – Avani (Lekhara) has won gold, Sumit (Antil) won gold with world record. Somewhere I feel that we are not following Paralympics as much. Please follow Paralympics, they have overcome great obstacles to reach there. Wo desh ke liye khel rahe hain, medal jeet rahe hain,” Neeraj said in a video message.

Watch the entire video message of Neeraj Chopra here…

I hope we give all our Paralympians as much love and support as possible over the next few days! pic.twitter.com/m8uLJOmnOD — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra commended para athlete Sumit Antil for bagging a gold medal in the men's javelin final F64 category at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Not only Sumit bagged India’s second gold at the megaevent but he also went on to create a new world record.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

khtrnaak performance bhaaii smit proud of you https://t.co/CNUDDtPAc7 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

The 23-year-old, who hails from Sonepat in Haryana, recorded his world record throw at 68.55m, which he achieved in his fifth attempt. In a total of six attempts, Sumit went on to better the previous world record of 62.88m, also set by him, five times. His series read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55 and foul.

Soon after the event, Neeraj, who won a gold in men's javelin at Tokyo Olympics, took to Twitter and hailed Sumit's show, calling it a 'khatarnak' performance.