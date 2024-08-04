Advertisement
WATCH: Novak Djokovic Breaks Down Into Tears After Completing 'Career Golden Slam' With Win Over Carlos Alcaraz At Paris Olympics 2024

Novak Djokovic could not keep it together after winning gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic finally ended his long wait for Olympic gold by beating rival Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Sunday (August 4). The Serbian defeated the Spaniard 7-6, 7-6 in one the most iconic and nail-biting finals in Olympics history to clinch gold medal after 16 years. Novak has made it to another elite list called the 'Career Golden Slam', a term used for players who have won all grand slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in single's history.

Djokovic who usually is a cool and composed person after creating such historic moments could not keep it together and bursted into tears after winning gold in Paris. ('You Rock PR Sreejesh;' Fans Go Crazy As India Hockey Team Cruise Into Semis With Win Against Great Britain)

Djokovic's impressive career already featured a men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings by any man or woman. It also already contained a Summer Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze — and he has made clear that simply was not sufficient. (Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra To Men's Hockey Team; Last Medal Winning Hopes For India - In Pics)

Until he got past bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in that round at the Games. He lost to the eventual gold winner each time: Rafael Nadal at Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray at London in 2012, and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.

In Paris, wearing a gray sleeve over the right knee that required surgery for a torn meniscus two months ago, Djokovic faced Nadal in the second round and eliminated his longtime rival in straight sets. Now Djokovic is the oldest man to win the singles gold in his sport since 1908 — and prevented Spain's Alcaraz, who is 21, from becoming the youngest. (With PTI Inputs)

