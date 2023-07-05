What Is Thappad Kabaddi? This Variant Has Taken Internet By Storm

Kabaddi is one of the oldest games in the Indian subcontinent. Now, a new variant of this sport has emerged in Pakistan, captivating the attention of many peoplemand getting a lot of traction. This adaptation is known as thappad kabaddi, which literally translates to slap kabaddi. Unlike its conventional counterpart that involves a team of seven players, this version is a showdown between two individuals where the objective shifts from tackling or evading to delivering resounding slaps on the opponent. The phenomenon of thappad kabaddi recently caught the eye of the BBC, which shared a clip of the sport on their Instagram page.

The video garnered contrasting opinions. There were some who found it rather amusing, while others were not quite on board. One Instagram user was rendered speechless by the sheer absurdity, and stated, “I cannot find words to describe this level of idiocy!” Conversely, another individual humorously quipped, “Will Smith would adore this!”

Haji Tassawur, a proficient kabaddi player hailing from Pakistan, took the opportunity to educate the general audience about the rules of thappad kabaddi. Speaking to BBC, he said that the game unfolds as a thrilling duel between two individuals. The goal for one player is to score points by striking their opponent, while the other player endeavors to nullify those points through effective defense.



cre Trending Stories

Haji Tassawur also went on to say that punches are deemed foul moves in this variant. However, slapping, on the other hand, is not restricted in terms of frequency or count.

Delving into the sport’s rising popularity in Pakistan, Haji Tassawur said that the local population has grown into liking thappad kabaddi over its traditional counterpart. Spectators revel in the sheer amusement derived from witnessing this unique style of play, expressing their enthusiasm through cheers and applause.

The matches held in their region have gained a lot of traction and attracted significant attendance. Haji Tassawur also reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety of both himself and his opponents during the bouts. For him, it is a defeat if either party sustains injuries. To maintain focus and a sense of equanimity in the heat of the moment, he relies on divine guidance. Now, as can be seen from the trend, the emergence of thappad kabaddi seems to have injected a fresh wave of excitement into the game.