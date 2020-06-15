हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
WWE Backlash 2020

WWE Backlash Results 2020: Randy Orton beats Edge in ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match’; Braun Strowman retains title

Meanwhile, Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship title after landing a Claymore kick against Bobby Lashley for the victory.

WWE Backlash Results 2020: Randy Orton beats Edge in 'The Greatest Wrestling Match'; Braun Strowman retains title
Image Credits: Twitter/@WWE

American professional wrestler Randy Orton swept aside Canadian wrestling star Edge in what was dubbed as ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match’ in the main event of WWE Backlash 2020 at the Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida on Monday.

During the bout, both the wrestlers were kicked out of their respective finishers before Orton eventually managed to clinch the win with a low blow and a punt.

Meanwhile, Edge also suffered a severe injury, reportedly a torn tricep, during the fight which could also keep him out of actions for months and dent WWE's plans for him.

Besides this, many more bouts took place at the WWE Performance Center in Florida.

Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship title after landing a Claymore kick against Bobby Lashley for the victory.

Meanwhile, America's Braun Strowman retained his Universal Championship title after comfortably defeating The Miz & John Morrison.

Japanese wrestler Asuka put her WWE Raw Women's Championship title on line against Nia Jax. 

Asuka clinched the victory via double count out after both the wrestlers failed to get back in the ring before the count of 10.

In another fight, Bayley and Sasha Banks retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship after beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

WWE Backlash 2020Braun StrowmanRandy OrtonDrew McIntyrewrestling
Ultimate Fighting Championship: Cynthia Calvillo beats Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in flyweight debut
