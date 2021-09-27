WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results: Roman Reigns defeats ‘Demon’ Finn Balor in bizarre finish

The Extreme Rules PPV event was live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday (September 26) night. We saw some enthralling matches throughout the night, but a disappointed and bizarre finish to the Main event Universal Championship match completely ruined the show.

Universal Championship: “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns

The match started with a lockup and Reigns was the one to push him down on the mat. Balor regrouped quickly and started his offense. Balor hit Roman with the kendo stick twice. The Extreme Rules match took a brilliant turn when the action went in the middle of the WWE universe. The two men went into the crowd with Roman Reigns beating the hell out of the Demon.

Finn Balor landed successfully on the champ and went for the pin before The Usos came out of nowhere and pulled him out. However, Balor fought back and got hold of the Usos by putting them through the announce table. But Roman Reigns came rushing from behind and hit Balor with a spear through the barricade.

Balor had gone up on the up on the top turnbuckle, the ring ropes were cut and Balor had a bad landing on his knees. This gave Roman an opportunity to spear Balor and retain his title.

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

As the bell rang, everyone in the arena was chanting “EST.” The match started with Becky offering her hand for a handshake, but Bianca didn’t fell prey this time around. Becky caught her for a Manhandle Slam, but Bianca countered by hoisting Bianca for the Kiss of Death.

In the closing moments, just when it looked like Bianca was about to deliver the Kiss of Death, Sasha Banks arrived out of nowhere and lashed out at Bianca to disqualify the bout. She assaulted the Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch afterwards.

Result: No result, match got disqualified

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest

After some lusty blows inside the ring, Priest took Sheamus outside the ring and slammed him through the barricade.

The three men entered inside the ring soon and exchanged offense for good.

Towards the end, Hardy looked the favourite to win the match as he escaped a reckoning from Priest, but got caught with a Brogue Kick from Sheamus. Priest then took the opportunity to secure a roll-up pin on Sheamus and retained his title.

Result: Damian Priest pinned Sheamus

Raw Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair

The two women started off with the classic wrestling lock but Alexa Bliss was pushed back by the Queen. In the end, Charlotte took Alexa’s doll Lilly and threw it to Alexa’s face, and hit her with a big boot followed by a natural selection to pick up a pinfall victory.

Result: Charlotte Flair beat Alexa Bliss via Pinfall

In other matches, The Usos defeated The Street Profits via pinfall (Jimmy Uso pinned Montez Ford) to claim the Smackdown Tag-Team Championship.