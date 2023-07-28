WWE Legend Hulk Hogan All Set For His Third Marriage With Yoga Instructor, Sky Daily, Know All About Their Love Affair Here

WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan aka Terry Gene Bollea has announced that he will get married for the third time. The 69-year-old got engaged to his girlfriend Sky Daily after proposing to her at a Tampa restaurant. The former wrestler announced the news about his marriage at a friend's wedding over the weekend where he expressed his gratitude to his friends for setting the two up after the met at a party last year.

"She was crazy enough to say 'Yes' brother," he said in an Instagram video shared by the Los Angeles Times.

Hulk Hogan, 69, is engaged to his girlfriend of over a year, Sky Daily, 45.



The former WWE wrestler proposed at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, and is thrilled that Sky, a yoga instructor and mother of three, said yes. This will be Hogan's third marriage, following his recent… pic.twitter.com/sljM30ryMp July 26, 2023

Hogan revealed to TMC about his nervousness before proposing Daily, who has three kids from her previous marriage and Hogan has fallen in love with them as well.

Hogan's marriage history

Hulk Hogan got divorced from Linda Hogan in 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel in 2021. He has two children with her - Brooke (35) and Nick (32). After his first divorce, he got married to Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. The two separated after 10 years of marriage and Hogan even bought her a new car as part of the divorce settlement.

Hogan met Daily in a party and started dating earlier last year. Sky is a yoga instructor and an accountant. The two will get married soon.

Only a few names in the industry have created such an impact as Hogan has in the industry of pro wrestling.