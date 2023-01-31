'Industry ate him up,' Kurt Angle Provides Shocking Health Update of WWE Legend Hulk Hogan

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle gave an update on Terry Gene Bollea, famous by his industry name 'Hulk Hogan'. The former pro wrestler, 69, has undergone three surgeries during his career. Only a few names in the industry have created such an impact as Hogan has in the industry of pro wrestling. Today we bring you some details of how Hogan's iconic career is also likely behind his unbelievable health state.

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body … He uses a cane to walk around. I thought he was using a cane ‘cause he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So now he can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane," Kurt Angle said.

Recently, Olympic Gold winner Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast that Hogan has informed him he can't feel his lower body after another back surgery. Hogan in the past blamed his signature move 'leg drop of doom' for his health condition. (Who is Nick Khan? Know all details about CEO of WWE after Stephanie McMahon's resignation)

In 2019, Hogan told Los Angeles Times about his back situation getting worse because he had performed the 'leg drop of doom' over 300 times a year. He also said that he would never used the move if he knew it had long-term effects on his body.

"All the back surgeries I’ve had are because of that leg drop… Dropping that leg for 35 years did me in," he told the newspaper.

Kurt Angle was very sad by the condition of Hogan as he expressed his feelings by saying, "That's pretty serious, man (Hogan's health condition). I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up."