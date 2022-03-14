हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

WWE legend Scott Hall on life support after suffering three heart attacks

Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, was one of the founding member of WCW’s New World Order (NOW) along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

WWE legend Scott Hall on life support after suffering three heart attacks
WWE legend Scott Hall. (Source: Twitter)

WWE and WCW wrestling legend Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attack on Saturday (March 12) night, according to a report from PWTorch. Hall, also known as ‘Razor Ramon’ to his fans was 63 years of age.

He reportedly had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot. He is at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., according to the website. Hall was originally hospitalized after suffering a broken hip just over a week ago.

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Hall had been scheduled to appear in Dallas during WrestleMania this week. Hall was one of the founding member of WCW’s New World Order (NOW) along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Hall, a two-time world champion, retired from professional wrestling in 2010. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and has occasionally appeared in WWE since then.

The legend has dealt with health problems, including cardiac issues that resulted in him getting a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest, as well as drug abuse.

“My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories,” ‘Marvellous’ Marc Mero tweeted out.

Hall, much like Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, was finally able to get clean with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo,” Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WWEScott HallRazor RamonwrestlingNWOhulk hoganKevin Nash
Next
Story

FIH Pro League: Indian women beat Germany 3-0 in shoot-out, avenge first leg defeat

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Ukraine Russia War Update: Today is the 18th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, see 50 big news