It was a thrilling episode of WWE RAW with John Cena making a sensational return to celebrate his 20-year anniversary in WWE with a host of current and former WWE stars paying tribute, including CEO Vince McMahon. Apart from Cena’s return, Riddle and Becky Lynch secured spots in their respective ‘Money in the Bank’ Ladder Matches, Bobby Lashley defeated Alpha Academy in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, AJ Styles earned a count-out victory over The Miz and so much more.

There were numerous video packages and highlights of his storied career, but Cena was also disrespected by Austin Theory while he chatted with Ezekiel. As Cena advised Ezekiel not to forget who he was, Theory interrupted and said his own success as a 24-year-old was more than what Cena had achieved in 20 years in the business. Not paying heed to this bait, Cena walked off leaving Theory fuming.

Later in the show, McMahon introduced Cena to the ring and he walked past a row of WWE locker room members standing up and applauding him. Cena shared how the WWE fans made him a better person. Theory wasn’t part of the group of WWE wrestlers who gave Cena an ovation which suggests a match could be on the cards between the two.

Plenty of superstars made the final surge in the Last Chance Battle Royal with a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line. The 20-man list included Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, The Miz, Veer Mahaan and Riddle.

In the women's match, Becky Lynch had to go through Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H.,Tamina, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler to grab her place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Lynch got rid of Li and Nikki A.S.H. with a Manhandle Slam and the Dis-arm-her respectively. She secured the win by delivering a Super Manhandle Slam on Doudrop to not just end her losing streak but also bag a golden ticket.

WWE Raw Results:

Montez Ford def. Jey Uso, earns the right to choose the stipulation for their title match at Money in the Bank

AJ Styles def. The Miz

Liv Morgan def. Alexa Bliss

Bobby Lashley def. Chad Gable & Otis Dozovic in a handicapped match

