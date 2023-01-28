topStoriesenglish2566641
WWE ROYAL RUMBLE

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch LIVE Coverage on TV and Online in India?

Checkout all the live streaming details for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

One of the most exciting events of the WWE calendar - The Royal Rumble is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Sunday (January 29). A total of 60 WWE Superstars will take part in the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in order to book their berth in WrestleMania 38. In another match, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens. WWE Diva Alexa Bliss will also be in action as she will face Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar was the winner of the last edition Royal Rumble in 2022 whereas Ronda Rousey won the women's segment marking a shocking comeback in the industry.

Checkout all the details for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 below:

What date will the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match take place?

The upcoming edition of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 take place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

What time will the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

