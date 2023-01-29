Royal Rumble 2023 Matches LIVE Updates: Road to WrestleMania Starts Here; Watch out For Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio

The wait for Royal Rumble 2023 ends today as 30 men and women will fight in two different matches for a ticket to main titleeven at the WrestleMania. The 25th edition of the Royal Rumble, one of the most watched WWE events will see the likes of Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes take on each other in the ring. There will 30-men Royal Rumble match as well as a 30-women Royal Rumble match that will include likes of Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bayley etc. Apart from these two matches, there are three more matches on the WWE Card. It includes Bray Wyatt takeing on LA Knight in Mountain Dew Pith Black Match. Roman Reins will be in action with Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match and not to forget Bianca Blair fights Alexa Bliss in Raw Women's Championship match.

The 2023 edition of this big-ticket WWE event is taking place at Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas and fans from all over the world will be hooked to the live event. The matches will start on January 28 in India but as per India time, the event will will start at 6.30 am on January 29.

Fans will be eager to watch stars like Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar who are favourites to win the men's match. In Women's match, Rhea Ripley is the favourite to win.

The Royal Rumble has always been the best main event of WWE as the fans see 30 wrestlers take on each other in the same right, at the same time. What happens in Royal Rumble is that a wrestler enters the rign every 90 seconds and the elimination takes place every now and then. The rule of elimination is that no part of your body should touch the ground outside the ring. The last man standing goes to the Wrestler Mania.

Follow LIVE Updates from Royal Rumble 2023 Matches below:

