WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Night 2 Results: Roman Reigns retains title after assist from cousin Uso, Randy Orton defeats The Fiend

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Night 2 Results and highlights: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Edge and Daniel Bryans after the three were locked in a triple-threat match. The match, which saw all the three superstars have fair shot of dominance, was secured by Reigns after assistance from cousin Jey Uso.

Uso, entered the ring, when Edge was in complete control of the situation and both Reigns and Bryans were lying flat on the ring. Making use of the situation, Edge first took out Bryan with a chair and right when he was about to do the same with Reigns, Uso interrupted the proceedings and saved the Universal Champion from losing his title.

While Uso tried to use the same steel chair as a weapon against Edge, but the Rated R superstar countered and hit him with a spear. However, this allowed enough time for Reigns to recover, who then went on to spear Edge, while he was engaged in taking out Uso in one corner of the ring.

After hitting Edge with a spear, Reigns dragged Edge and placed him on top of Bryans and covered both the wrestlers to complete a pin fall and retain his title.

