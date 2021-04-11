WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Live Streaming details in India: Night 1 highlights and results, Night 2 match card, TV channels, timings

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Live Streaming and Night 1 results: After an action packed Night 1 in Tampa, Florida, which saw Bobby Lashley successfully defend his WWE Championship title against Drew McIntyre, we are all set for the final segment of the WWE's grandest pay-per-view event WrestleMania.

In Night 2 we will see current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against former WWE Champion Edge and Daniel Bryan. The Fiend also features in this exciting roster as he tries to settle the final score against old foe Randy Orton.

Before we move on lets take a look at what happened on WrestleMania Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retains his title against Drew McIntyre

Cesaro beats Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman beats Shane McMahon in Steel Cage Match

Bianca Belair beats Sasha Banks to become new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

AJ Styles and Omos defeat The New Day to become new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

Natalya and Tamina win Tag Team Turmoil to earn a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at Night 2 of WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 NIGHT 2 MATCH CARD:

Triple Threat Match for WWE Universal Champion: Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

The Fiend vs Randy Orton

WWE Raw Women’s Champion: Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Champion: Riddle vs Sheamus

WWE Intercontinental Champion: Big E vs Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Here is all you need to know about WrestleMania 37 Night 2:

When is WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 scheduled to be held?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 is scheduled to take place on April 11-12, 2021. The pay-per-view event is divided into two days.

Where is WrestleMania 37, 2021 being held?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 is being held at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Florida.

What time does WrestleMania 37, 2021 start?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 will start at 04:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WrestleMania 37, 2021 LIVE?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 will broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I live stream WrestleMania 37, 2021?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 live stream links will be available on the WWE app and website. You can also live stream the same on Jio TV, Airtel TV, and Sony LIV.