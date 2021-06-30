WWE: Wrestling couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to tie the knot

Superstar WWE wrestlers Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will finally get married on Tuesday (June 29). Rollins took to Instagram and shared a pic of his wife with WWE universe also taking note of it and congratulated the duo. “She is ‘The Man’. She is ‘The Mom’, and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife,” wrote on its website. Seth and Becky are parents to baby girl Roux, who was born in December 2020.

Check out their Seth’s and WWE’s posts…

Rollins and Becky started dating in 2019 and got engaged in August later in the year. They also competed in the ring together against King Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules, where Brock Lesnar cashed in his ‘Money in the Bank’ contract to win the Universal Championship after the main event match.

In May 2020, Becky gave up her Raw Women’s Championship and took time off due to pregnancy. Even though she has teased an in-ring return, Becky hasn’t come back to WWE yet. Since Becky was the champion when she went on a break, she is likely to get an opportunity to win back her title immediately after her comeback.

Rollins took a break from in-ring action after Survivor Series, which took place in November 2020, and returned at Royal Rumble 2021. The former Universal Champion also competed at Wrestlemania 37, where he lost to Cesaro in an incredible contest.

Rollins isn’t booked for WWE ‘Money in the Bank’ event, which takes place on July 18. He is likely to get a title shot at the Universal Championship after the upcoming pay-per-view event.