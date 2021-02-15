Former WWE champion Seth Rollins posts adorable click of fiancee Becky Lynch

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share an adorable picture with his fiancee and WWE wrestler Becky Lynch holding their daughter Roux, with their dog and cat resting nearby.

Lynch and Rollins welcomed Roux back on December 4 last year. The former Universal Champion made his return to WWE television on last Friday’s SmackDown. When Rollins finally showed up, he surprisingly didn’t come out to his “Messiah” entrance music, but rather his “Burn It Down” theme that is more synonymous with his most recent babyface run.

He captioned the photo “Don’t think I can cram more love into a single frame.” Within hours the photo generated more than 330,000 likes.

It’s unclear when Lynch will be back on WWE television, though she did state in multiple interviews last year that she wants to continue working full time.

“That’s something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality,” Lynch was quoted as saying by ESPN in May. “And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that’s also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them.”

“It’s one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child,” Lynch added.

“I don’t know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that’s my priority. I’ll tell you, it’ll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other.”