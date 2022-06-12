हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega found DEAD at US mall's parking lot

Cooper Noriega had 1.77 million TikTok followers, where he posted funny skateboarding and fashion videos. He also claimed 427,000 Instagram followers, claiming to be a fashion model.   

19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega found DEAD at US mall&#039;s parking lot
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star with over 1.7 million followers, died on Thursday at the age of 19. According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-office, Coroner Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9.

The social media star tweeted a video of himself lying in bed with the message, "Who else b thinking they gon die young af?" just hours before his death, as reported by Variety. As per TMZ, Noriega exhibited no evidence of violence to his body, which broke the story first. No foul play is suspected. The cause of death has yet to be determined, and the matter is now being investigated.

Noriega has 1.77 million TikTok followers, where he posted funny skateboarding and fashion videos. He also claimed 427,000 Instagram followers, claiming to be a fashion model. Noriega has worked with Jxdn and Nessa Barrett, who are TikTok stars and musicians.

Earlier Noriega was a guest on Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry`s Barstool`s BFF`s show just last week.According to Variety, mental health was important to Noriega, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. 

Noriega had formed a Discord group on June 5 where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health. "Come join if you`re truly into getting your emotions out, or anything," he stated in a TikTok video. 

"I developed [the server] because I adore you guys and know how much I struggle with it."

"I want you guys to feel comfortable and not alone," he added. 

tiktokCooper NoriegaInfluencerCoroner Noriega death
