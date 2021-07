A brutal ambush: Chicago rapper killed, shot 64 times as he left jail

A Chicago rapper, known as KTS Dre, was fatally shot by multiple gunmen following his release from the Cook County Jail. Londre Sylvester, 31, was a local rapper and was wearing a monitoring device on his ankle upon his release, said media reports. Sylvester was shot at least 64 times as he left jail in what is now been touted as a well-planned, targeted attack.

The shooting on Saturday (July 10) night killed Londre Sylvester, 31, a police report said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects "exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester's direction, striking him numerous times, the police report said.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence. On Monday (July 12), Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was among city and law enforcement leaders from around the United States meeting with President Joe Biden about efforts to reduce crime. Following Saturday night's shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalised in good condition, police said. A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

Sylvester had posted USD 5,000 bail on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported. He had been ordered held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors last month hit him with a petition for violation of bail bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case.

