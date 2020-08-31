हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chicago police

One person killed, five others wounded in shooting at Pancake House in Chicago

Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th and Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on scene investigating said Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Illinois: One person was shot dead and five others were injured at a restaurant in Chicago, local police said."Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th and Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on scene investigating," Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter on Sunday.

The shooting occurred outside Lumes Pancake House in Chicago`s South Side on Sunday afternoon, NBC Chicago reported, saying that the man who was killed was the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

All of the injured people have been taken to local hospitals, three of them were in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to NBC Chicago, the shooting was carried out by someone inside a white-colored SUV that drove up to the Lumes Pancake House.

