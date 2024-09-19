New Delhi: Hailing from a family of musicians such as Late Pandit Jasraj, composers Jatin-Lalit and actress Sulakshana Pandit, singer-actor Vijayta Pandit of 'Love Story' fame recently spoke her heart out in an interview with Lehren Retro. Late music composer-singer Aadesh Shrivastava's wife Vijayta opened up on her hay days in the showbiz world, her dream debut in the blockbuster hit 'Love Story', her relationship with Kumar Gaurav, her financial struggles and the untimely death of her husband.

HER RELATIONSHIP WITH KUMAR GAURAV

She said, "Bunty (Kumar Gaurav) was the first boy I hugged during the shoot for Love Story. Any love stories you look at, be it Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia's Bobby, Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh's Betaab, Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim's Rocky, all these actors fell in love in real life. With such films you have to get into it, feel the romance... that was the first time a boy was touching me, so we both fell in love... Bunty was very fond of me; he would keep following me, holding my hands and dancing... he used to be a very charming boy. But his father and the film's producer Rajendra Kumar was very angry over our relationship. He would drink alcohol and tell Bunty, he was his prince, and that he should marry a princess. He said he will find his son a girl who belongs to a reputed family. When I used to hear all this, I used to be so scared, but Bunty would retaliate and tell his father that he loves me; they used to drink together and argue; I used to try and get away from this situation."

Adding more, she said, "Rajendra Kumar saw his son getting head over heels in love with me, so him and Raj Kapoor decided to get Kumar Gaurav and Reema engaged. I even attended the ceremony, I saw the huge diamond ring (Reema) she made him wear. I told him it looked so beautiful, and then he got angry said, 'If you don't like it, I will throw it away'... I ran away thinking he was going crazy... even after the engagement, Bunty would come to my house, I never went to his home. My mother and father were so upset and scared. My father said he will ask Rajendra Kumar to ensure his son does not visit us now that he is engaged to be married. Bunty told my mother he would marry only me, despite his engagement. She told him this was impossible and then he swore that he would marry me. And then I don't know what happened. I got to know that he was having an affair with Namrata Dutt. So he broke off his engagement with Reema, and I had absolutely no involvement with that."

URGING SHAH RUKH KHAN TO FULFILL HIS PROMISE

She said, "He (Avitesh) works so hard, he has recorded music with Akon and French Montana, among others. But unfortunately, my son is not getting support or direction in the film industry. People from the industry know that today Aadesh is not there, they should help my son. You won't believe when Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk, and gestured pointing towards our son that he should look after him. Today, I am just not able to contact Shah Rukh; the number that was given to my son is not working. I just want to remind Shah Rukh that he was a good friend of Aadesh, and this is the time we need you. I need you for my son because he is my and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything."

"I want to remind Shah Rukh that this is the time, come and help my son. He just needs a little push. Shah Rukh is a very sweet man, he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something, "she quipped.

ON WORKING WITH AMITABH BACHCHAN

Vijayta also spoke about Aadesh’s equation with Amitabh Bachchan. “They used to work together day and night. Amitji does come when there is any function for Avitesh. He had attended the launch of his first song, but now, he has stopped coming to our studio. He is not in touch with us now, but it’s time for him also to support my son because Aadesh gave him his comeback. Aadesh has done a lot for him. I never asked for financial help from him, but at least he can help out my son.”

Music composer Aadesh Shrivastava died of blood cancer in 2015.