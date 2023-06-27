Aaliya Siddiqui Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 2 In Mid-Week Elimination

New Delhi: Salman Khan's reality show has been making waves on social media, courtesy of the drama-packed episodes. Recently, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Palak Purswami became the first contestant to be evicted from the house on the basis of receiving least number of votes. Barely a day after the eviction, another contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT has been shown the door.

In a shocking mid-week elimination, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been eliminated from the show. She was nominated along with Jiya Shankar.

During the nomination process, Pooja Bhatt asked Aaliya to stop plying the victim card on her broken marriage. Pooja said that Aailya has been constantly talking about her separation with Nwazuddin Siddiqui on the reality show, instead of showing interest in the game and bringing out her real shelf.

Aaliya had bonded well with Abhishek Malhan on the show and people loved the chemistry.

Earlier on the show, Aaliya talked about how she fell in love with Nawaz and decided to part ways with him after 19 years, as she wanted to find her own identity. Aaliya had also opened up about finding love for the second time.

Meanwhile, the other contestants locked inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Bebika Dhurve.

The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and a 24-hour live feed.