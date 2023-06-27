Nia Sharma Leaves Internet Burning In Sexy Neon Monokini At California Beach, Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Nia Sharma often sets social media on fire with her photos and videos. The 'Jamai Raja' star is once again raising the heat on the internet with her latest scorching monokini look. Nia, who has been vacationing in the US, dropped a video where she is dressed up in a racy neon green monokini that came with a cut-out torso. The actor was seen sitting the Venice beach in California.



NIA SHARMA ENJOYS THE BEACH IN NEON GREEN MONOKINI



The actress offered a glimpse into her ultra-glamorous look and hour glass figure. She teamed her sexy swimwear with a pair of stylish black sunnies and was seen walking barefoot on the sand.

Sharing the hot video, Nia wrote, “Always going Shalala la in my head…" Her video went viral in no time and fans hailed her as 'hottie' in the comment section.

NIA SHARMA VACATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES



Nia has been vacationing in California with her mother Usha for past some days. The actor has been keeping her fans updated by regularly dropping photos and vidoes from her exotic vacation.

A few days back, she hit the headlines after she shared a sizzling look of her in a racy white monokini.

The actor was also seen riding a cycle as she turned up the heat in a stylish pink monokini. Take a look at her post below:



On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. Nia Sharma is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.



Nia made her TV debut in 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010. She became a household name with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin'. Nia won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made' In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. She was also seen on Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest.

