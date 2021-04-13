Aamir Khan pokes fun at his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor in new video- WATCH

New Delhi: In a video of a recent live stream session, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen poking fun at his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star Kareena Kapoor.

In the short clip, the 'PK' actor and his wife Kiran Rao were seen talking about the pre-shooting prep which included getting the rights to create 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - the Indian adaptation of the American film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir also spoke about the experience of shooting during a pandemic and partial lockdown by using the allegory of a feather being pushed around by the wind, comparing the cast and crew to the feather and the Coronavirus to the wind.

He said, "Advait who's the director of the film, he and I often joke that when we took on this film, our lives have become like a feather. Different winds are pushing us in different directions and we are just kind of flowing with the wind. We're gonna figure out where we land up by the end of it."

In the middle of his explanation, he spots an opportunity to poke a little fun at Kareena Kapoor Khan, the heroine of their upcoming movie.

He jokingly said, "While the rest of the world was dealing with Corona, we were dealing with Corona and Kareena, who was the heroine of the film! It was like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction."

Watch the video here:

Film producer and Aamir's wife, Kiran Rao can be seen laughing as Aamir jokes about his co-star and plays on the words Corona and Kareena.

Actors Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Reportedly, the film has been shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir in the lead. The two will be seen uniting on-screen after the 2009 hit film '3 Idiots'.