Aamir Khan takes power nap in the thick of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' post-production

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit theatres on August 11.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Aamir Khan takes power nap in the thick of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' post-production

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen hitting the snooze button amidst the post-production schedule of his forthcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Taking to his social media, the director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Advait Chandan shared a picture of the lead actor Aamir. The star can be seen sleeping, all coiled up around a pillow.

For the caption, Chandan wrote: "Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana."

 

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of Tom Hanks Academy award winning film performance ‘Forrest Gump’. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is slated to release on August 11.

