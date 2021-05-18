Ira Khan's reaction on being called 'Aamir Khan's son CRUSHES gender inequality!

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira crushed gender inequality with her crisp reply to the person calling her actor's son. In a recent Instagram session, she wrote: "I'm not sure what to do with myself. You?" and she got several fan responses.

One of the people addressed Ira as Aamir Khan's son to which the 24-year-old replied, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"

Ira Khan's response is winning many hearts and she is rightfully trending as she questions gendered nouns and why we use it.

Ira is quite an avid social media user and often shared her interesting posts online.

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.