Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan talks about feeling 'heavy', takes up workout challenge on her birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to Instagram on her 23rd birthday to announce that she will be taking a one-month fitness challenge to get back up and 'moving'.

In the video, the star kid spoke in length about how in the last month she has exercised the least amount of times in over 4 years. She mentions that as a kid she was always active and would perform a cartwheel to get off the bed. However, now she has to think twice before getting up from a chair.

She said, "I haven't done any physical exercise consistently for a month, for more than a month, in over 4 years. I got a slip disc at 19 and I cry in the gym not because I feel fat but because I feel unable to move the way I used to and it really bothers me. I used to jump off the bed when I was a kid. I used to hold the railing and then cartwheel over it. And now, I can't get off a chair. I have to hype myself up, pump myself to convince myself to stand up from the chair. Who thinks about standing up from a chair? I think about standing up from a chair."

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to me! 4 weeks, 7 days a week, 25 minutes a day. Can I do it? No matter how I'm feeling emotionally. Can I do this for myself" #challenge."

Have a look at her video:

Ira then goes on to say that she wants to be able to move the way she used. In her video, she announces that she will be taking up a new challenge to regain her fitness. She will be working out 25 minutes a day and will use Instagram to hold herself accountable.

She explained, "I'm holding myself accountable by having to tell you every day about my workout. It's going to be 5 days of workout and 2 days of stretching and abs."

Ira hopes by the end of the challenge she feels more agile, active, and comfortable in her body.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter. The actor also shares his son Junaid Khan with Reena. Both the kids are close to their superstar father.

While Ira first rose to fame with her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea', her brother Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Aamir Khan also has a 9-year-old-son Azad Rao Khan with his current wife Kiran Rao.