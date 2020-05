Abhay Deol excited for his next outing 'What are the Odds?' with makers of 'Delhi Crime' - Watch teaser

Abhay Deol is all geared up for his next project as a producer- a feature film titled 'What are the Odds?', in collaboration with the makers of Delhi Crime- FilmKaravan Originals. Abhay Deol who has been dubbed by Bollywood as a 'thinking actor', has been consistently backing content-rich and diverse films for a while and “What Are The Odds?” fits the bill, perfectly.

With his banner 'Abhay Deol Presents,' he aims at giving a platform to independent films and filmmakers. Adding another feather to the project, Abhay will also be seen acting in this film, reprising the role of a rockstar.

What are the Odds? is Megha Ramaswamy's directorial debut and stars Yashaswini Dayama who has earlier impressed us with her performances in Phobia, Dear Zindagi, Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime and Karanvir Malhotra who we recently saw, as lead, in Kabir Khan’s Amazon Original Series, The Forgotten Army and Netflix’s Original Series Selection Day.

Abhay Deol today released the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle and it gives out a sense of a feel-good and fun film. The teaser showcases the journey of the lead actors, set in a whimsical version of Mumbai and peopled with characters and incidences personifying the title, 'What Are The Odds?'. It is an honest, often hilarious and rapt exploration of growing up in contemporary India devoid of its cultural specificities and celebrating unusual friendships.

The film is all set to have a worldwide digital release and will premiere soon on a leading OTT platform.

It also stars Monica Dogra, Priyanka Bose, Manurishi and Sulbha.