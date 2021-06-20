हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he turned Akshay Kumar into a star from 'Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty'!

Renowned Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently took credit of making Akshay Kumar a star from an actor who, he said, was earlier dubbed as 'Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty'.

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently made a shocking claim about actor Akshay Kumar in an interview with a leading daily. 

In a candid conversation with India.com, Abhijeet claimed that it was his music that turned Akshay Kumar into a star from ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’. Taking the credit for Akshay's success, he further said that music has the ability to turn an actor into a star no matter who it is. 

He said, "My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn’t a star. He was earlier known as ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’ like how Mithun was known as ‘Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan’. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star whether it’s Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi, and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren’t stars before but my songs turned them into stars".

Abhijeet headed song composition for Akshay's breakthrough film 'Khiladi' in 1992. 

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen in 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re',  'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.

