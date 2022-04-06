Abhishek Bachchan recalls his father Amitabh Bachchan 'never raised a hand' on him over studies, says "waat toh nahi lagayi, but..."

New Delhi: Talented superstar Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy promoting his upcoming release 'Dasvi' recently in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan opened up on how he was as a student and recalled his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's golden advice to him.

When RJ Kannan quizzed AB junior on whether his parents ever scolded him over studies, Dasvi actor said, "Waat toh nahi lagayi, but baith ke samjhaya gaya hai ke beta dekho, hum itna sangharsh karke paise kamate hain, mehnat karke padha-likha rahe hain, iske yeh matlab nahi hai ke tum udhar masti karo. You have to be responsible."

"My father has never raised his hand on me, or his voice. And it wasn’t required. He would just need to have a firm tone and the whole household came to its senses." However, he added candidly that though mommy and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan did try to smack him a few times, but because he had grown taller, so was out of reach.

Abhishek also shared a report card story on the show recalling how once he tried to hide it from his father who somehow managed to get it.

On the work front, AB junior will be seen in Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. The social comedy will stream on Netflix from April 7, 2022.