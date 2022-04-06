हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recalls his father Amitabh Bachchan 'never raised a hand' on him over studies, says "waat toh nahi lagayi, but..."

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a report card story on the show recalling how once he tried to hide it from his father who somehow managed to get it. 

Abhishek Bachchan recalls his father Amitabh Bachchan &#039;never raised a hand&#039; on him over studies, says &quot;waat toh nahi lagayi, but...&quot;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented superstar Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy promoting his upcoming release 'Dasvi' recently in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan opened up on how he was as a student and recalled his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's golden advice to him. 

When RJ Kannan quizzed AB junior on whether his parents ever scolded him over studies, Dasvi actor said, "Waat toh nahi lagayi, but baith ke samjhaya gaya hai ke beta dekho, hum itna sangharsh karke paise kamate hain, mehnat karke padha-likha rahe hain, iske yeh matlab nahi hai ke tum udhar masti karo. You have to be responsible."

"My father has never raised his hand on me, or his voice. And it wasn’t required. He would just need to have a firm tone and the whole household came to its senses." However, he added candidly that though mommy and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan did try to smack him a few times, but because he had grown taller, so was out of reach.

Abhishek also shared a report card story on the show recalling how once he tried to hide it from his father who somehow managed to get it. 

On the work front, AB junior will be seen in Dasvi, directed by Tushar Jalota. It features  Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others. The social comedy will stream on Netflix from April 7, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanAbhishek Bachchan trolledAbhishek Bachchan schoolBig BAishwarya RaiAaradhya Bachchan
Next
Story

Despite Las Vegas wedding, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker still not legally married

Must Watch

PT6M44S

Top 50: ED action on Sanjay Raut