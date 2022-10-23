NewsLifestylePeople
ANANYA PANDAY

Abu Jani's Diwali party: Ananya Panday looks ethereal in lehenga, Navya Naveli Nanda arrives with Jaya Bachchan

Ananya Pandey looked pretty in a heavily embellished mint-coloured lehenga, which she teamed with matching earrings and maang-tika.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who has been making some stylish outings lately, was on Saturday (October 22) seen attending designer Abu Jani's Diwali bash. She was spotted travelling with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in the same car. Nysa Devgn, who had also joined Bhumi at her party a day before, also attended the party.

Ananya Pandey looked pretty in a heavily embellished mint-coloured lehenga, which she teamed with matching earrings and maang-tika. Ananya happily waved at the shutterbugs while sitted inside her car. 

Take a look her pictures below:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Navya, who was sitted next to Ananya Pandey in the car, was seen dressed in a printed black knotted top that came with matching skirt. In another photo, she was seen carrying a silver thali in her hand while she entered the venue. 

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen arriving at the party with grandmother Jaya Bachchan, who was dressed in a white salwar suit. 

Navya Naveli

Genelia D&#039;Suoza

Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khann

Swara Bhaskar

Shanaya Kapoor

Richa Chaddha

Among other celebs who attended Abu Jani's Diwali bash included Chunkey Panday, Swara Bhaskar, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli among others. 

Ananya PandayDiwali partybollywood diwali partiesDIwali party 2022diwali bashananya panday pics

