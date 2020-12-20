हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malayalam actress

Accused who groped Malayalam actress identified, says Kerala police

While the police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, their lawyer said they will surrender before the police or court soon.

Accused who groped Malayalam actress identified, says Kerala police
Representational Image

Kochi: Two men, who allegedly misbehaved with a young Malayalam actress in a mall here two days ago, have been identified, police said here on Sunday (December 20).

While the police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, their lawyer said they will surrender before the police or court soon.

The police on Saturday (Decmber 19) had aired the CCTV visuals of two men walking through the Kochi metro station covering their faces covered with masks.

In a video aired by news channels on Sunday (December 20), the men hailing from a north Kerala town, denied the allegations. The duo claimed that they did not touch her deliberately in an inappropriate manner.

The incident had occurred on Thursday (December 17) when the actress had gone shopping along with her mother, sister and brother.

In a social media post, she had alleged that two men walked past her and one of them grazed his hand on her back. The actress also alleged that the men apparently stalked her and her sister.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the state women's commission has registered a case on its own.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malayalam actresssexual harassment caseKochi sexual harassment caseMalayalam actress groped
Next
Story

Rahul Dev completes 20 years in Bollywood, says 'it has been a long and fruitful journey'
  • 1,00,31,223Confirmed
  • 1,45,477Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Mamata in Shah's 'Bengal' trap?