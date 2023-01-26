Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalised in Delhi After Complaining of Chest Pain, Condition Stable

New Delhi: Film actor Annu Kapoor was on Thursday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain, doctors said. He was admitted in the hospital in the early hours, hospital sources said. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem. The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is "currently stable and recovering".

It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

The actor is known for roles in films like Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan and Jolly LLB among others. He has also received a National Award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor.

(With agency inputs)