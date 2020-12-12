हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arya Banerjee

Actress Arya Banerjee, who worked in 'The Dirty Picture', found dead in Kolkata apartment

The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture' (2011). She had also done some modelling jobs in Mumbai. 

Actress Arya Banerjee, who worked in &#039;The Dirty Picture&#039;, found dead in Kolkata apartment
Film still

KOLKATA: Bengali actress Arya Banerjee, who acted in several Bollywood films such as critically acclaimed 'The Dirty Picture' was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said. The police broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found that the body of the 33-year-old woman was lying in the bedroom.

The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture' (2011). She had also done some modelling jobs in Mumbai.

Also Read: Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room

Her domestic help became suspicious as she did not respond to doorbells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police. Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

The police said that the body was sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room. More details are awaited. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arya BanerjeeBengali actressThe Dirty PictureActress dead
Next
Story

Rajinikanth turns 70, PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, celebs wish Thalaiva
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Farmers can get the highway tolls free on Saturday in protest against agricultural laws