Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh gives a sassy reply to KRK on 'buying alcohol' amid lockdown - Check tweets

Rakul Preet Singh is quite active on social media these days and keeps posting interesting posts to keep busy this quarantine season.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh gives a sassy reply to KRK on &#039;buying alcohol&#039; amid lockdown - Check tweets
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood and south film actress Rakul Preet Singh, like a true boss lady, decided to give a sassy reply to those trolling her over a video where she can be seen coming out from a medical store. Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) who has a Twitter handle by the name of KRKBoxOffice tweeted a day back a video of Rakul, with a caption asking, 'if she was out buying alcohol?'

Pat came Rakul's sassy reply: Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol

This is not the first time that KRK has been embroiled in a Twitter controversy. Earlier, he even named Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's when his Twitter account was first suspended. From Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli to Shreyas Talpade and many more—all have been in a war of words with the self-proclaimed film critic. 

KRK tried to take a jibe at Rakul after the liquor shops were opened amid lockdown with some restrictions. 

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is quite active on social media these days and keeps posting interesting posts to keep busy this quarantine season.

 

