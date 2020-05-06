हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Seerat Kapoor

Actress Seerat Kapoor flaunts her hourglass figure in these viral workout posts

Seerat Kapoor has hogged the limelight with her fitness posts and the netizens are going gaga over them. 

Actress Seerat Kapoor flaunts her hourglass figure in these viral workout posts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamseeratkapoor

New Delhi: South actress Seerat Kapoor has found a spot on the trends list after she shared some pictures and videos of her working out amid the quarantine break. She has hogged the limelight with her fitness posts and the netizens are going gaga over them. With every post, she shares her fitness mantra and reveals what keeps her going.

Seerat swears by Pilates and her recent posts are proof. She captioned one of her videos as, “I guess I caught my mind escaping home today. Concentration. Breath. Center. Control. Flow. Precision. Happy Pilates Day!”

The other post features ‘Krishna and His Leela’ actress flaunting her hourglass figure in another tough workout pose.

See the posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You see the light reflecting near my palm? That’s what kept me going 

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

Seerat Kapoor began her career in the entertainment industry as a choreographer. Now, she is a well-known actress in Tollywood. Her upcoming films are the aforementioned  ‘Krishna and His Leela’ and ‘Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma’. Both the films are currently in the post-production stage. The release dates were pushed due to the lockdown.

She is quite popular on social media. See some more pictures of her here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours” - Dolly Parton 

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If there is a whisk there is a way! 

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinkle twinkle little star, nevermind! You’re not the only one as far!  #quarantine #stayhome

A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor) on

Seerat is currently spending quality time with her family in Mumbai. Through her social media posts, she is also constantly spreading awareness about the coronavirus.

