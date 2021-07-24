Actresses are always seen as sex objects in film industry: Mahika Sharma

New Delhi: Actress Mahika Sharma says that in the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects.

She says: "In the entertainment industry, actresses are always seen as sexual objects especially when you are not a nepotism product. Many girls become victim to either a casting director or producers. That is why society doesn't see acting as a good profession. People here think we actresses are high profile prostitutes. With time, people would not grow their mentality and show respect to us. It's a sad thing."

Sharing some hard experiences, Mahika, who started her career after winning the beauty pageant Miss Teen Northeast, India, also addressed Raj Kundra's pornography case, saying she feels bad for his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

"Many well-known people have told me when you give something you will get something. Else you keep struggling all life. I had to face many such harsh statements. When we see Shilpa Shetty as an inspiration, reading about her husband breaks down our heart."

Mahika is known for featuring in television shows like Ramayana and F.I.R and will feature alongside adult star Danny D, in the upcoming Bollywood movie 'The Modern Culture'.