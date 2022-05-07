Mumbai: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022. Aditi will represent smartphone brand Vivo India at the 75th edition of the festival. "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage. As an artist myself, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling," she said.

Apart from Aditi, actor Deepika Padukone will also attend Cannes 2022 but as a jury member. This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 to May 26 and the organisers will be axing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition.

They won't be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate.