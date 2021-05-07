हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Chopra starts initiative to support daily wage earners of film industry amid COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 crisis in India, filmmaker Aditya Chopra has launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative to support the daily-wage earners of the film industry amid COVID.

Mumbai: In an effort to help industry workers deal with the second wave of COVID in Mumbai, filmmaker Aditya Chopra has launched the Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative.

The initiative, named after Aditya's father, the late filmmaker Yash Chopra, aims at providing support to daily wage earners of the film industry.

"The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to a breaking point, and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood. Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative is aiming to provide support to the pandemic-hit workers of our industry who we urgently need to focus on," Akshaye Widhani, senior vice-president, Yash Raj Films (YRF), says.

As part of the initiative, women and senior citizen workers will get Rs. 5000. In association with an NGO called Youth Feed India, ration kits will also be distributed to workers with a family of four for the entire month. The workers have to apply for this benefit through their website.

Aditya was also recently in the news for appealing to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to let YRF vaccinate 30,000 daily workers.

